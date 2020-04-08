CapMetro partners with food pantry, produce service to deliver groceries

A CapMetro driver delivers bags of groceries to a woman in southeast Austin on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. (KXAN Photo/Chris Davis)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Capital Metro this week launched a new grocery delivery program for people over 55 and those with compromised immune systems to encourage the at-risk groups to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The transit agency is partnering with the HOPE Food Pantry in Hyde Park and Austin-based produce delivery service Good Apple to provide bags of fresh fruits and vegetables, along with shelf-stable goods, to hundreds of families every day. They’re calling the program “Stay Home, Stay Healthy.”

You can apply for the delivery service here. It’s available across CapMetro’s service area.

“[Fresh produce is] one of those things that’s a little harder for folks to get their hands on right now,” said Chad Ballentine, CapMetro’s vice president of demand response.

The new initiative expands on a program CapMetro, H-E-B and the Central Texas Food Bank started last month, delivering shelf-stable products to people eligible for MetroAccess, the transportation company’s service for people with disabilities. Between the two programs, the agency is now delivering groceries equal to 4,500 meals to nearly 400 families every day.

“And that means that many folks can just stay at home and stay healthy,” Ballentine said.

On KXAN News Today, meet a woman who got her first delivery Tuesday and says it’s a big help for her family of six.