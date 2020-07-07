CapMetro bus operator dies following positive COVID-19 test

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Capital Metro bus operator, who tested positive for COVID-19, died on Sunday, July 5, according to CapMetro.

CapMetro supervisors called the man “a reliable and dedicated employee” and “a shining example of the essential service and care we provide to the community.”

The man had been employed as a driver for CapMetro since 2007. His last day of work was June 21. CapMetro says anyone who came in close contact with the man has been notified.

Last week, a MetroAccess operator died two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19.