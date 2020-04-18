Capital Metro to start pilot program to get masks into the hands of customers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Capital Metro is starting a new pilot program on Monday aimed at getting face masks into the hands of customers.

CapMetro said it recently received a donation of 40,000 surgical masks from a community member. A portion of those masks will be saved for the transit authority’s Customer Mask Distribution Pilot program.

Operations supervisors, train conductors, security officers, and temporary cleaning crews working for CapMetro will be given extra surgical-style masks to hand out to customers who don’t have their own face coverings.

“While most customers and all frontline staff have access to masks, Capital Metro knows that some members of our community do not,” the transit authority said in a statement.

“Capital Metro is committed to the well being of everybody on board our service. With the most recent city order, face covering is mandatory when in public and that includes being on buses and trains or at our stops and stations.”