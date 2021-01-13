Capital Metro offers free rides to COVID-19 vaccine appointments

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Now that vaccine providers like Austin Public Health and H-E-B have opened registration for COVID-19 vaccines, Capital Metro is offering free rides to vaccine appointments.

The rides are open to everyone eligible for vaccines at this time who are in the CapMetro service area. The agency is using its MetroAccess vehicles for the service, but you don’t need to be a MetroAccess customer, CapMetro said.

You must have a vaccine appointment before reserving a ride. To schedule a ride, you can call (512) 369-6050 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. You must have to following information ready:

Pickup address

Vaccine appointment address

Requested appointment and return times

If the customer is traveling with another person or utilizing any mobility aids

Coronavirus safety protocols will be followed and enforced during the trips. To minimize transmission of the virus, you must wear a facial covering while on board and shared rides will be avoided unless riders are going to the same place.

If a customer needs help getting into a vehicle, they will need to arrange their own assistance, CapMetro said.