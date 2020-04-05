Cap Metro mechanic dies after testing positive for COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Cap Metro has confirmed that a mechanic who previously tested positive for COVID-19 died on Saturday.

In a statement, Cap Metro said the employee’s cause of death has not been confirmed. They said he worked in the bus maintenance area and did not interact with the public.

The mechanic’s last day working on site was March 16. On Thursday, Cap Metro confirmed the mechanic and two bus drivers tested positive for COVID-19.

“The Capital Metro family mourns the passing of our friend and colleague and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this time,” Cap Metro said.

“We ask our Central Texas community to honor our beloved colleague by staying home and using our service for essential trips only.”

As of Saturday, there are 460 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Travis County and six deaths.