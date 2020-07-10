Can pregnant women with COVID-19 spread it to their fetuses?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new study from researchers in Italy suggests that a pregnant woman infected with the coronavirus might be able to spread it to her fetus.

At the beginning of the pandemic, many doctors questioned whether or not a COVID-19 infection could occur in the womb.

The small study followed expectant mothers at three hospitals during the height of the outbreak. Researchers found signs of the virus in samples of breast milk, umbilical cord blood and the placenta.

But some doctors are urging women not to panic because it is still too early to change guidelines based on this evidence.

To date, 11,312 pregnant women have been infected with COVID-19. There have been a total of 31 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

KXAN’s Jennifer Sanders is speaking to local mothers about their concerns and an endocrinologist about how women should interpret these findings and what pregnant women need to know as cases rise.