Caldwell County will announce stay-at-home order starting Tuesday at 10 p.m.

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Leaders will announce Monday that they’re going to issue a stay-at-home order for residents in Caldwell County to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The county will hold a virtual news conference at 12:30 p.m. to share when the order will go into effect. County Judge Hoppy Haden is set to announce that the order will begin Tuesday, March 31 at 10 p.m.

During the news conference, Dr. Charles Laurence, the county’s COVID-19 medical director, also plans to discuss the area’s medical concerns and share more advice on reducing the virus spread.

At the moment, there’s only one reported case of COVID-19 in Caldwell County.

Stay-at-home orders are now in effect in neighboring counties, like Travis, Hays and Williamson.