Businesses in Wimberley adapt to make use of retail-to-go during COVID-19 pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Businesses in Wimberley are trying out new retail-to-go policies as restrictions on retailers are lifted by Gov. Abbott.

Like most towns in Texas, the goal at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic was the protection of those most vulnerable to the virus, most prominently the elderly.

“We’re a retirement community and a tourism community, so we have young people coming in that may be exposing our older residents,” said Mayor Pro Tem for Wimberley Rebecca Minnick back in March.

Relaxed rules allowing curbside retail began Friday across the state, which presents a challenge for towns with a more vulnerable population, like Wimberley, that also depend on tourism.

Some store owners are displaying their products outside their stores to attract window shoppers and facilitate curbside pickup.

Others have invested in supplying groceries and other essential goods in addition to curbside pickup to remain open.

Wimberley businesses. (KXAN photo / Frank Martinez)

Wimberley businesses. (KXAN photo / Frank Martinez)

Wimberley businesses. (KXAN photo / Frank Martinez)

Wimberley businesses. (KXAN photo / Frank Martinez)

On Monday, Governor Greg Abbott intends to issue new statewide orders that will further loosen Texas’ lockdown.