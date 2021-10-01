Burnet County gets second Central Texas infusion center

Dr. Aldo Calvo, Medical Director of Family Medicine at Broward Health, shows a Regeneron monoclonal antibody infusion bag during a news conference Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 at the Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

BURNET, TEXAS (KXAN) — Central Texas now has a second monoclonal antibody infusion center. The Governor’s office announced the addition in Burnet at its community center.

The treatment center will help people hit with COVID-19 from getting sicker and going to the hospital.

“It’s not just for Burnet County, it’s all of the region. We always think regionally,” said Burnet County Judge James Oakley. “If you’re sick with this, the last thing you want to be doing is driving a long way. Especially when navigating traffic.”

In Burnet County, the closest infusion center is located at the Baylor Scott and White hospital in Marble Falls, but Judge Oakley says the idea here is to limit hospital capacity and make the treatment more convenient.

“It’s certainly not late in the game to get this as far as infusion goes. It’s always been available, this just makes it more convenient… The hospitals have other things to be dealing with,” said Judge Oakley.

The tentative plan is to keep the infusion center running for a week. After that, officials will check to see what the volume is and if there’s a continued need. That decision will be made by the Texas Department of Emergency Management, not Burnet County.

The first infusion center in our area opened at the Travis County Expo Center. The new one in Burnet will help those located on the western side of Central Texas.

You will still need a doctor’s referral to get the antibody treatment. This will be the 23rd infusion center to open in Texas.

