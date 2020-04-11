Buildings in Austin, Round Rock light up blue to support healthcare and other essential workers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Buildings in Austin and Round Rock are shining blue to show support for health care workers and other essential workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
A number of buildings in Austin have a blue hue, including the Central Library, Seaholm Power Plant and Independent crown.
The City of Round Rock lit its water tower, Tweeting “we’re proud to #LightItBlue.”
The Circuit of the Americas also joined the effort.
The #LightItBlue campaign is a nationwide effort to turn as many buildings blue throughout the U.S. as possible to support “frontline staff and essential workers who are confronting the virus in hospitals, grocery stores, and other essential businesses throughout the US.”
The campaign originally began in the UK and will be launched worldwide, according to its website.