Buildings in Austin, Round Rock light up blue to support healthcare and other essential workers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Buildings in Austin and Round Rock are shining blue to show support for health care workers and other essential workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

A number of buildings in Austin have a blue hue, including the Central Library, Seaholm Power Plant and Independent crown.

The City of Round Rock lit its water tower, Tweeting “we’re proud to #LightItBlue.”

Round Rock’s water tower lit blue to support healthcare workers (City of Round Rock Photo)

The Circuit of the Americas also joined the effort.

COTA’s tower lit blue to support essential workers (Circuit of the Americas Photo)

The #LightItBlue campaign is a nationwide effort to turn as many buildings blue throughout the U.S. as possible to support “frontline staff and essential workers who are confronting the virus in hospitals, grocery stores, and other essential businesses throughout the US.”

Watch #ATX buildings #LightItBlue from the evening of April 9 in a show of support for all the health care providers fighting on the front lines against #COVID19. Thank you for all that you’re doing. We’re here for you. #ATXforATX



💙https://t.co/zZ5uoYDFjg pic.twitter.com/PO0teY8FxL — City of Austin (@austintexasgov) April 10, 2020

The campaign originally began in the UK and will be launched worldwide, according to its website.