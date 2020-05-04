Blue Angels to fly over Austin for ‘Operation America Strong,’ exact date still to be determined

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In April, the Pentagon launched “Operation America Strong,” a joint venture between the Navy’s Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbirds to perform flyovers in solidarity with Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Austin was originally scheduled to have a joint flyover by the two prestigious demonstration teams, but now just the Blue Angels will make a pass over the capitol of Texas. A date is still yet to be announced.

According to the website AirDotShow, All other scheduled joint flyover cities were on the East Coast and had flyovers April 28 and May 2. The Thunderbirds flew over cities on the West Coast, plus Oklahoma City, San Antonio and Phoenix.

Four cities are scheduled to have flyovers by the Blue Angels on May 6, three of them in Texas. Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston, along with New Orleans, Louisiana, are set to be graced Wednesday by the Blue Angels.

Other Texas cities scheduled to be included in flyovers are Kingsville and Corpus Christi, and those dates haven’t been announced, either.

As soon as the Department of Defense announces when the Blue Angels will fly over Austin, we will certainly let you know. Typically, announcements are made 2-3 days in advance.