BLANCO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — On Monday, Blanco County confirmed its first positive case of COVID-19.

According to Blanco County, a female resident in her 60s tested positive for the disease on Saturday after completing drive-through testing as a result of her symptoms.

Blanco County says her case is travel-related, and she is recovering at home under self-quarantine.

