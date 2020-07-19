‘Better because of him’: UT, Elgin community mourn a loss of their own due to COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The most recent data from Austin Public Health shows about 10% of deaths and hospitalizations in Travis County are members of the Black community.

Travis County reported another 239 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday. That brings the total to 17,454, with 200 deaths in Austin and Travis County.

Austin Public Health addressed those statistics in a virtual public forum Saturday. City leaders and Black Austinites identified long-term public health challenges, including access to testing and mental health resources.​

The health department hopes to use today’s input as a way to improve its plan for marginalized communities.​ The University of Texas and Elgin community saw this statistic play out recently with one of their own.

“He was a scout master for troop 182 in Elgin Texas. Urlin was top notch in doing that,” said Luis Rodriguez, Central Texas Scouting Professional. “I proposed to my wife at a scout camp. Only two people knew about it, one of them was Ural. He said to me, your future looks great, I can’t wait to see what you and your wife are going to be doing.”

Luis Rodriguez, among many others are now looking back at the legacy their friend Ural Wade left behind. Ural Wade was a scoutmaster for a Boy Scout troop in Elgin, Texas.

“Ural was a great man who will be missed by many. He was such a gentle soul and was great with the young men in scouting. But his leadership did not stop there. He was a mentor and friend to many adults in scouting,” said Stephen Kylberg. ” He was always teaching and leading us to become better leaders. The scouting program in central Texas is better because of him.”

“Mr. Ural Wade was a good, kind, and special person. I knew him from Boy Scouts. He was always working with the young men in his town trying to reach out and mentor those who didn’t have the funds, or access to the program. To me, he was a perfect example of the scout law. Trustworthy, loyal, helpful, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, clean and reverent. The youth and their parents were drawn to this man and knew he was there anytime of the day or night. His patience was extraordinary. His kindness inspirational. His leadership incredible. He will truly be missed here on earth and no doubt be welcomed to heaven.” Molly Anderson

“Ural always had a smile on his face. He was so charismatic. He had this laugh about him,” said Rodriguez.

According to the Boy Scouts of America Capitol Area Council, in 2005 Ural was recognized with the Whitney M. Young Jr. Service Award, an honor given to adults or organizations helping bring Scouting to youth in rural or low-income urban areas. In 2007, Ural was given the District Award Of Merit.

“We all hope for mentors like Ural to come into our childrens’ lives at some point. He was a Cubmaster, a Scoutmaster, and a fixture in Elgin’s Scouting community and our council for decades. He was courteous, kind, and cheerful and always seemed able to find the right words to help any young Scout, whether they needed guidance, reassurance or just someone to talk to,” said the Boy Scouts of America, Capitol Area Council.

During Ural’s latest tenure, he worked as a front-line custodian on the University of Texas campus. Thursday, July 7, the UT and Elgin community got the news of his passing due to COVID-19.

Interim President Jay Hartzell said in a statement:

“This is a heartbreaking moment for Longhorn Nation. We have weathered the pandemic for months, but now, it has become personal in a whole new way. As we manage our grief, it is my hope that we can pull together, unite, and redouble our commitment to health, safety and combating this disease on campus and within our communities.”

Data from March and April in Austin and Travis County shows that the COVID-19 fatality rate was 5.4% for African Americans, ​1.9% for white, non-hispanic people and 1.6% for Latinos and Latinas.