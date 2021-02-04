Benchmark Research says Johnson & Johnson distribution will be faster if vaccine gets authorization

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The United States may be closer to boosting vaccine supply.

Johnson & Johnson says it has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use. The drug maker’s application follows its report last week, which said the vaccine was 66% effective in its large global trial.

Unlike Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines — Johnson & Johnson’s is a single-dose shot that does not need to be shipped in extremely cold temperatures. The company says it has doses ready for delivery if given emergency approval.

Benchmark Research here in Austin is conducting a clinical trial right now on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The CEO tells us when the vaccine is approved for emergency use, the company plans to have 100 million doses shipped by June.

“The Johnson & Johnson distribution process has shown to be quicker as well, so that’s unprecedented to have 100 million doses out there by June — and that’s likely a realistic projection,” said Benchmark Research CEO Mark Lacy.

Last week KXAN spoke to a Johnson & Johnson study participant about his experience.