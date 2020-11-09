Ben Carson tests positive for COVID-19, joins list of other Trump officials to contract virus

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — On Monday, the Trump Administration’s Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson tested positive for COVID-19, Carson’s deputy chief of staff Coalter Baker confirmed to CNN.

Carson joins a list of Trump officials to contract the coronavirus, including most recently, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows — who tested positive after attending an Election Night party that was notably maskless by most attendees. There was also a lack of social distancing, with audience members watching speeches while sitting close together.

The event is being watched as a possible super-spreader event, the Associated Press reports.

CNN reports Carson was previously spotted without a mask at an Oct. 30 Trump campaign rally in Michigan. Meadows was also known to not wear masks, most famously before an interview with White House reporters where he walked off after they asked him to put one on.

Others in the Trump orbit to test positive for coronavirus include two aides to Vice President Mike Pence, First Lady Melania Trump, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, Trump aide Hope Hicks, former Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and several others.

Most notable among those in the Trump White House to contract the virus, however, is Pres. Trump himself. In the early morning hours of Oct. 2, it was announced Trump had tested positive. He was flown to Walter Reed Medical Center shortly afterwards.

Baker said Carson is in good spirts and “feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics which aid and markedly speed his recovery.”