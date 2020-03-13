Bell County confirms 1st presumptive positive COVID-19 case

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Bell County Public Health District announced Friday it has its first presumptive positive case of COVID-19.

Health officials say a 29-year-old man in Belton has initiated self-quarantine. The man traveled to Barcelona, Spain and Paris, France from March 4-10.

The presumptive test is on its way to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention for official confirmation.

County officials said they will provide more information as they learn it.

“We are in this together,” the health district said in its press release.