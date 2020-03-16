Bell County announces 2nd presumptive positive COVID-19 case

HOUSTON, TX – MARCH 14: Disease warning signs about coronavirus (COVID-19) inside the toilet in Houston International Airport on March 14, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carol Coelho/Getty Images)

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Bell County Public Health District announced a second presumptive positive case of COVID-19 Monday.

Health officials say they learned of the positive test Sunday night, and that the test has been sent to the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.

The person is a 70-year-old man who lives outside Belton and recently visited Europe, health officials said.

County health officials also said they are recommending all gatherings of 50 or more people in the county be postponed or canceled.

In Austin-Travis County about 60 miles away, Austin health officials are tracking six presumptive positive cases.