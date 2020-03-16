Bell County announces 2nd presumptive positive COVID-19 case

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Bell County Public Health District announced a second presumptive positive case of COVID-19 Monday.
Health officials say they learned of the positive test Sunday night, and that the test has been sent to the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.
The person is a 70-year-old man who lives outside Belton and recently visited Europe, health officials said.
County health officials also said they are recommending all gatherings of 50 or more people in the county be postponed or canceled.
In Austin-Travis County about 60 miles away, Austin health officials are tracking six presumptive positive cases.