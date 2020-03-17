Baylor to hold online classes the rest of the semester, postpone commencement

WACO, Texas (KXAN) — Baylor University announced Monday it would hold online classes for the rest of the semester and postpone commencement in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“This difficult and unprecedented decision – one being faced by colleges and universities throughout the country – was made with the health, wellbeing and safety of our students, faculty and staff in mind,” wrote President Linda Livingstone in a letter to the community.

She urged students not to return to campus or to Waco, and to consider returning home as soon as possible. Baylor will restrict access to residence halls to a limited number of students who cannot return home, and listed criteria such as being in foster care, having a home community that is quarantined or those who live outside the U.S. and can’t return home.

“If you left the residence halls prior to spring break, please do not return to retrieve your belongings until we establish a safe and orderly process to do this later in the semester,” Livingstone wrote.

Spring graduates will have the opportunity to participate in an August commencement ceremony.