Baylor students asked to ‘reside in place’ after COVID-19 outbreak in dorm

WACO, Texas (KXAN) — Students in a residence hall at Baylor University are being asked to stay in their rooms for four days following a COVID-19 outbreak.

The college wants students who live in Martin Hall to “reside in place” after 21 students on two floors of the building tested positive for COVID-19, but school administrators are still pressing ahead with on-campus classes.

“I’m convinced if we continue to work hard on this, we’re not only going to start the semester well, we’re going to finish it well,” said Dr. Kevin Jackson, vice president of student life at Baylor.

Every student who lives in the residence hall will be tested by campus health services, and administrators will make future COVID-19-related decisions based on the results of the tests.

According to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard, Baylor currently has 456 active cases and a 12.4% positivity rate over the last seven days.

Baylor requires every person on campus to wear a face covering in all buildings and in all outdoor areas where social distancing isn’t possible.