Bastrop pastor turns soup kitchen into drive-thru during coronavirus restrictions

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — A pastor in rural Bastrop County is still serving those in need during the new coronavirus outbreak, turning his soup kitchen into a drive-thru.

Pastor Roland Nava, who’s been building mini-shelters for families experiencing homelessness on his property that also includes his Open Door Soup Kitchen, was forced to make the adjustment because of increasingly-strict limits on how many people can gather in one place.

“More kids were coming in because of spring break already, so our numbers were going up,” he said. “Instead of telling people that they could not come in, we decided to go ahead and go to the drive-thru system.”

Since starting the new system last week, Nava said his team has been serving 50-60 people a day, and now they’re running low on to-go containers and prepackaged plastic silverware. He’s accepting donations here to keep the service running.

