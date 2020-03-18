Bastrop County limits social gatherings to 50 people to mitigate spread of COVID-19

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Bastrop County is limiting social gathering to no more than 50 people in an effort to mitigate spread of COVID-19, according to a press release sent out Wednesday.

The announcement came from the Bastrop County Health Authority, the County Judge and local mayors. The statement clarified that the banned gatherings do not include employees working in a business or essential services such as hospitals, pharmacies, daycares, grocery stores, gas stations or hotels.

The limit does include the common areas of hotels, restaurants and bars, conferences and religious services. Officials say this list is not exhaustive and may be expanded upon. They urge citizens to use common sense when trying to limit spread.

“The institution of these restrictions are necessary in order to create social distancing and are meant to save lives, not make your lives miserable or cause hardship,” county officials wrote in their statement. “These coming weeks are critical in the fight against COVID-19. We must act responsibly in order to protect ourselves and each other.”