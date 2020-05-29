Bastrop County health officials announce 3rd death from COVID-19

BASTROP COUNTY (KXAN) — The Bastrop County Health Authority announced Friday the county’s third death due to COVID-19.

A 62-year-old man from Elgin died of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

As of Friday, there have been 200 reported cases of COVID-19 in Bastrop County, and 85 people have recovered from it.

“We strongly recommend that all Bastrop County residents, workers, students and visitors take the necessary precautions to protect themselves against COVID-19,” said Dr. Desmar Walkes, the Bastrop County Health Authority. “Until we have a vaccine, we must learn to live with the threat of this disease and manage its spread through simple actions.”

The health authority reminded people to please stay safe and take the following preventative actions: