Band director visits seniors one last time for a porch-side farewell

Bryan Christian visits his graduating seniors one last time to make sure they have a proper send-off. (Photo courtesy: Vista Ridge Band Boosters)

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — The COVID-19 pandemic is delaying high schoolers’ plans across the country, but a band director in Cedar Park is making sure their futures aren’t forgotten.

Vista Ridge High School Director of Bands Bryan Christian wanted to see all of his graduating seniors one more time before the year is over, so he did just that. Christian went to each senior’s house individually to check-in and congratulate them, and yes, he was six feet away at all times.

Bryan Christian visits his graduating seniors one last time to make sure they have a proper send-off. (Video courtesy: Vista Ridge Band Boosters)

Just last week, Austin, Round Rock and Leander ISD all started their remote learning. The districts expect to continue the online courses through at least May 4, according to Gov. Greg Abbott.

For Christian and his students, this in-person visit supplemented for their classes, which have been limited to just two to three hours a week. Many students had no idea when their last day would be and Christian wanted to be sure they had a proper send-off.