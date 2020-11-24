Bamlanivimab infusion wing in El Paso starts accepting patients

EL PASO, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Division of Emergency Management has created a bamlanivimab infusion wing in El Paso to treat outpatient cases of COVID-19, according to the Office of Gov. Greg Abbott.

The wing is located at the state-run alternate care site, the office said, and will start accepting patients Tuesday.

The wing, which is part of a pilot program with TDEM, has been stocked with 1,000 doses of bamlanivimab from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Bamlanivimab is a monoclonal antibody therapy from Eli Lilly & Company. It has been shown to prevent hospitalizations in some patients when used before they get too sick.

The drug is given through an intravenous drip, officials explained in a press conference last week.

“The establishment of the bamlanivimab infusion wing at El Paso’s alternate care site is crucial to keeping hospitalizations down and protecting at-risk Texans in the community,” said Abbott in a press release. “I thank HHS for supporting our efforts by supplying the State of Texas with this shipment of bamlanivimab for the pilot program.”

Earlier this month, the El Paso County judge extended the area’s stay-at-home order until at least Dec. 1 after rising COVID-19 hospitalizations. Nonessential services are also prohibited. Last week, Austin Mayor Steve Adler said Austin-area hospitals have taken in patients from El Paso who do not have COVID-19, to make way for patients that do have the virus there.