‘Bad dance moves’ lead to COVID-19 parody video from Travis County medical professionals

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A local team of doctors is bringing a new tempo to public health with their take on the popular dance hit “Cupid Shuffle.”

Travis County Medical Society President Dr. John Abikhaled produced the “COVID Shuffle” as an upbeat reminder for people to wash their hands, social distance, and wear a mask, calling it a “parody with a message.”

The video follows a team of doctors and patients through their hospital as they demonstrate social distancing practices and personal protective equipment while showing off their COVID-themed choreography.

“A surgeon’s bad dance moves in the hospital took a life of their own, and the result was… this!,” the Travis County Medical Society said in its release. The group says it’s a “light-hearted message about doing what we need to do to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

The group hopes the video will take on a life of its own, challenging people to pick up the trend on the popular video platform TikTok and join the “#CovidShuffleChallenge.”

The video comes after months of public health mandates from the city and state. Travis County now has 720 active COVID-19 cases, and the City of Austin has implemented a face mask mandate and restrictions on gatherings of more than 10 people.

With nearly 6,000 views since yesterday, the video may be the latest success in the Travis County Medical Society’s effort to spread public health messages to a broader audience.