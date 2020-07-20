‘Ayuda’ is here to help Hispanic community during COVID-19 pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A local couple is here to help the Hispanic community affected by COVID-19 with a new company.

Local health leaders say the Hispanic community has been disproportionately affected by the novel coronavirus.

In a recent virtual forum, Austin Public Health’s data from March and April showed that the COVID-19 hospitalization rate was 18% for African Americans and 17% for Latinos and Latinas, compared to just 12% for white, non-Hispanic people in the area.

The COVID-19 fatality rate during that time was 5.4% for African Americans. It was just 1.9% for white, non-Hispanic people and 1.6% for Latinos and Latinas, local health leaders say.

The local couple founded a delivery company through Facebook called Ayuda — which means “help” in Spanish — to help run errands for Hispanic people.

The Ayuda co-founders say it’s important because many Latinos can’t work from home and many don’t have health insurance to visit a doctor if they’re unwell.

“We’ve seen lots of people, lots of families get sick, and even some people pass away from this virus and we decided we really need to do something to help this community,” co-founder Diana Anzaldua said.

The couple says they’ve also started similar Facebook groups in Laredo, El Paso, Dallas, and Houston. They’re now trying to create an app to allow more drivers to help run errands. A GoFundMe page has been created to help raise money for the app.