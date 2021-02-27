Austin’s Circuit of the Americas officially opens as mass COVID-19 vaccination hub

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Saturday marks day one of operations at a mass vaccination site at the Circuit of the Americans that could eventually administer 50,000 shots in a week.

County judges from Travis, Hays, Bastrop and Caldwell worked together to establish the site at the racetrack in southeast Austin.

In its initial allocation, the hub received 3,000 doses, which will be distributed to local school employees and CommUnity Care members on Saturday.

A long line of vehicles pulled up at the site early on Saturday morning ahead of the initial distribution.

The county judges, as well as other community and health leaders, are due to speak about the site during a press conference on Saturday morning.

Travis County Judge Andy Brown previously said the bipartisan group is prepared to deliver as many as 10,000 doses a day, meaning 50,000 doses of the vaccine a week using the drive-thru set up.

“Hopefully, after we have a good good show on Saturday and we get them into people’s arms safely, hopefully that will result in us getting a whole lot more here,” Brown said.