Austinite competes in remote 2020 Braille Challenge Finals

AUSTIN (KXAN) — “Keep calm and braille on.”

That’s the new motto for the Braille Challenge Finals, which an Austin boy will soon compete in, Sergio Oliva said in a press release.

(Courtesy: Braille Institute)

Oliva is the associate vice president for the Braille Institute’s national and youth programs. He and others have had to re-imagine the 2020 finals due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They found a way to carry on and accommodate by bringing it to the students, remotely, in each finalist’s hometowns.

“Rather than having students and families come to us, we’re taking [finals] directly to them,” Oliva said. “The digital experience we created captures the essence of the two-day event and celebration, and effectively champions braille literacy.”

Traditionally, the institute has finalists compete in-person in Los Angeles. Instead, it will livestream both the testing and the award ceremony. Closing ceremonies will be livestreamed on Braille Institute’s YouTube channel on July 25.

The finalists

Leo DeSantis, a visually impaired Austin student, qualified as a finalist to compete in the July finals. The freshman is one of the 50 selected from around the world — each placed into five categories based on their age:

Apprentice

Freshman

Sophomore

Junior Varsity

Varsity

The academic competition motivates blind and visually impaired students to sharpen and practice their braille literacy skills. Competitors are tested on:

Charts and graphs

Proofreading

Reading comprehension

Speed and accuracy

Spelling

The finals run from July 6-12. Winners will be announced on July 31. The full list of finalists can be found on Braille Institute’s website, including more information and announcements. People can also leave a message of support for each competitor.