Austin YMCA offering child care for healthcare workers during COVID-19 pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the coronavirus pandemic and quarantine continues, the YMCA of Austin is offering child care for the children of healthcare workers and first-responders and other essential workers at their two locations.

Child care is available for children three to 12-years-old. Children are required to bring a sack lunch and during the day, will enjoy arts, crafts, exercise, games, movies, snacks and supervision from experienced staff.

To mitigate spread of coronavirus during at the YMCA facilities, children will be divided into small groups throughout and proper social spacing will be maintained at all times.

To ensure the safety of children, families and workers, YMCA staff will be employing the following measures:

Parents are dropping off and picking up children outside the Y facilities

Staff are taking children’s temperatures outside the facility at drop-off

9 children to 1 staff ratio; 10 person limit per room

Adhering to social distancing requirement of 6 feet

Any child showing signs of illness will be separated and parents will be called for pickup

Facilities will be deep cleaned daily with hourly wipe-downs

There are two Austin YMCA locations offering the childcare Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Southwest Family YMCA, at 6219 Oakclaire Drive & Highway 290 in Oak Hill.

East Communities YMCA at 5315 Ed Bluestein Boulevard. & East 51st Street beginning March 30.

Child care at either location costs $50 per day for the nine to 12 hour a day program, or $40 per day for eight hours or less.