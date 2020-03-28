Austin woman tested for COVID-19 shares her frustration at testing process

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin woman has shared her experience and frustration after going through testing for COVID-19 this week.

Angie Gallant went to a clinic in Leander when she first started feeling symptoms similar to the coronavirus.

Despite being told she was a presumptive case, she was not tested because the clinic had run out of swabs, she said. Instead, she was told to self-quarantine.

“You don’t see anybody except one nurse and one doctor in full protective gear,” she said. “And so they turn you around real fast, it was a very, very quick process.”

After three days of being in self-quarantine, Gallant’s symptoms worsened and she went back to the clinic, where she was finally tested.

“I know there are people that are in worse condition than I am. And they’re not getting answers any faster,” Gallant said.

On Thursday, she was taken to the ER after her breathing problems returned. Gallant said she was discharged quickly and told to call 9-1-1 if those breathing difficulties return.

“It really feels like if I’m not in full respiratory failure there’s not really anything anyone can do for me right now,” she added.

Right now, she is still self-quarantining. The test results will take seven to ten days to come in, she was told.