Austin woman in isolation for 105 days after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this year

Jenny Lorraine shared a picture of herself when she was hospitalized for heart surgery in March. She’s since been in isolation for 105 days after contracting COVID-19 (Courtesy Jenny Lorraine)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin woman has been in isolation for 105 days after testing positive for COVID-19 in March.

On average, recovery time for the virus can take a few weeks depending on the severity of the symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, the story is very different for Jenny Lorraine, who said she tested positive after having heart surgery earlier this year. She’s been working with her doctor as she is still dealing with severe symptoms related to the virus.

The CDC’s guidance says people with symptoms can be with others again once they’ve gone three days without a fever and had their respiratory symptoms improve, as long as it’s been 10 days since symptoms first appeared. Lorraine hasn’t met that criteria.

