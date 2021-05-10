Austin woman expecting second Pfizer dose accidentally given J&J vaccine instead

FILE – This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in east Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin woman is now overly vaccinated — having received two different kinds of COVID-19 vaccine.

Emily Vinson went to an H-E-B pharmacy on Riverside in southeast Austin thinking she’d be receiving her second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Shortly after she left, she missed a call from H-E-B. She anxiously listened to the voicemail, wondering why they were calling her so soon after leaving.

They asked her to call them back. When she did, the pharmacy notified her that she had been given the wrong vaccine. Instead of a second-dose Pfizer shot, she got a J&J vaccine.

An H-E-B spokesperson said in a statement, “We are aware of this occurrence and our team is reviewing the facts surrounding this isolated incident.”

