Austin whiskey distillery making its own hand sanitizer hands out free samples to public

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin whiskey distillery has put down the barrels during the coronavirus pandemic to try its hand at a new business venture.

Still Austin Whiskey Co. has turned to producing hand sanitizer – and on Saturday, the company is handing out free samples from its distillery in south Austin.

People are encouraged to make a $4 donation in exchange for a bottle or two, but the company says 100% of donations will support further production.

Over time, it won’t just be the public that benefits from the distillery’s new business venture.

Still Austin says it has formed a partnership with the City of Austin that will see it supplying hand sanitizer to first responders fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The distillery is aiming to produce more than 100,000 gallons of hand sanitizer over the next several months. Hospitals and other healthcare providers caring for coronavirus patients will receive supplies, it said.

“We’re pleased to provide hand sanitizer for all the local heroes on the frontlines fighting this virus to ensure their safety while keeping the rest of us safe,” said Chris Seals, Still Austin’s CEO.

The distillery says its hand sanitizer meets all FDA requirements.