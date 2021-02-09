Austin-Travis County’s COVID-19 risk level downgraded to Stage 4

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County’s COVID-19 risk has been downgraded to Stage 4.

KXAN’s Alyssa Goard reports that Dr. Mark Escott, Austin Public Health’s interim health authority, said the move down from Stage 5 is effective Tuesday.

BREAKING: @MeaEscott says because of downward trajectory of Austin COVID-19 numbers, “we have made the transition, effective today, to Stage 4 for our community-based risk guidance.”

Here’s what Stage 4 means:@KXAN_News pic.twitter.com/sfwlJ4W1zB — Alyssa Goard (@AlyssaMGoard) February 9, 2021

Most recent data provided on the Austin-Travis County COVID-19 dashboard shows the 7-day rolling average of new hospitalizations at 55, and while it’s still within Stage 5 levels, the downward trajectory is such that health officials are comfortable making the move.

Health officials prepared to be in Stage 5 until mid-to-late February, so the move is earlier than expected. The area went to Stage 5 right before Christmas.

While the numbers are trending in a positive direction, Escott noted our region is far from out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19.

“The disease is it still spreading it’s out there, there’s still significant spread in our community so we are, regardless of age group, need to continue those protective actions,” he said.

APH’s recommendations for Stage 4 call for high-risk individuals to stay home with the exception of making essential trips (buying groceries, as an example), and that everyone limit nonessential travel. APH also recommends businesses operate at no more than 50% capacity, and schools should limit attendance at sporting events to players, coaches and parents.