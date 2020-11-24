Austin-Travis County sends emergency alert warning of rising COVID-19 cases ahead of Thanksgiving

A staff member administers a nasal swab COVID-19 test at a drive up testing site run by Austin Public Health. Image Courtesy City of Austin.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County issued an alert Tuesday afternoon to warn residents about COVID-19 during the Thanksgiving holiday.

The county and city used the Warn Central Texas system to send out the alert in both English and Spanish. Warn Central Texas is a regional emergency notification system to notify people of emergencies and public safety events.

Austin-Travis County COVID-19 alert ahead of Thanksgiving

To get the alert, your cell phone and email addresses had to be registered with Warn Central Texas online. Landline phones are already in the system.

The city and county say they both want to bring awareness to rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the area and across the state.

Officials are asking Austinites not to gather with people they don’t live with during the holiday, as well as reminding residents to stay home, wash hands frequently, wear a face mask in public and social distance.

Last week, Austin and Travis County moved into Stage 4 of its COVID-19 risk-based guidelines. According to the City of Austin website, Stage 4 advises people to avoid nonessential travel, and businesses are recommended to operate up to 25-50% capacity.

People at higher risk, like those over 65 or those that have diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, etc., should take extra precautions.

If you’d like to learn more about getting a COVID-19 test, you can take an assessment online here. Walk-up testing is also being offered, and you can find more information online here.

Austin Public Health COVID-19 test sites will be closed on Thanksgiving. The Ana Lark Center test site, located at 1400 Tillery Street, will be the only COVID-19 test site open on Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.