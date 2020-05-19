Austin-Travis County reveals new COVID-19 cluster data as economy reopens

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Texas moves into the next phase of Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to reopen the economy, Austin-Travis County leaders revealed new data that shows 36 COVID-19 clusters spread across several industries.

Dr. Mark Escott, medical director for Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services, presented the data during a work session with city council members on Tuesday. According to Austin Public Health, nine clusters have been reported in the construction industry, while three come from the retail industry.

A look at the industries in Austin-Travis County with COVID-19 clusters. Chart courtesy APH

According to Austin Public Health, a cluster is defined as three or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 at a single location.

Escott also reiterated a message from Austin-Travis County leaders that local governments need more control in responding to the pandemic. A recent letter from Attorney General Ken Paxton called Austin’s local health orders “Orwellian,” and called on the city to fall in line with Abbott’s plan to reopen the economy or face potential legal action.

“This provides us a snapshot with how we’re doing,” Escott said. “There is substantial variation across the state which, to me, indicates that we need to have local control, local influence over policies because this epidemic, this pandemic of COVID-19 is affecting different cities differently at different times.”

