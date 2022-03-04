No masks required: Austin-Travis County moves to Stage 2 COVID-19 guidelines

Is it better to wear an N95 or cloth mask right now? (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County announced the area has moved to Stage 2 COVID-19 risk-based guidelines Friday morning. For people who are up to date on vaccinations, it means they can ditch their masks, even indoors.

“Let’s hope this spring marks the beginning of a brighter, healthier future,” said Dr. Desmar Walkes, Austin-Travis County Health Authority. “While we enjoy this moment, don’t forget about those who are still at risk.”

The area has not been in Stage 2 guidelines since the summer of 2021 before the delta and omicron surge hit.

Here’s what those guidelines mean for you:

Up to date individuals may participate in indoor or outdoor private gatherings, dine and shop without precautions. Travel with precautions.

may participate in indoor or outdoor private gatherings, dine and shop without precautions. Travel with precautions. Partially or unvaccinated individuals should take preventive measures: wear a mask, wash your hands and social distance.

Up to date individuals are ones who have their initial COVID-19 shots and their booster shot.

The 7-day moving average of hospital admissions was 14, as of Thursday. The threshold for Stage 2 is 5-14.

Projections on the University of Texas at Austin COVID-19 Modeling Consortium’s dashboard show a dramatic drop in projected daily hospital admissions in the Austin area and a dramatic drop in ICU patients. You can find their projections here.

The move to Stage 2 comes a week before the start of South by Southwest in Austin which draws hundreds of thousands of people.

In 2019, before the pandemic hit, the conference and festivals, SXSW EDU, and SXSW gaming drew 417,400 people, according to SXSW.