Austin-Travis County leaders to hold news conference on Risk-Based Guidelines as state reopens

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County leaders and Austin Public Health are holding a news conference Thursday about how they will determine what risk COVID-19 poses to the community and whether restrictions should be lessened or increased.

They’ll discuss the Risk-Based Guidelines used to illustrate the potential regression or progress of disease including health care and public health factors, which they first announced two weeks ago. Officials will use these guidelines to make recommendations on whether to tighten or loosen restrictions related to mass gatherings, business operations and other safety measures.

The news conference will be live streamed at 1 p.m. and will be hosted by Austin Mayor Steve Adler, Sarah Eckhardt the Special Assistant to Travis County Judge Sam Biscoe, Dr. Mark Escott the Interim Austin-Travis County Health Authority, and Dr. Guadalupe Zamora from the Central Health Board of Managers.

During a Wednesday news conference, Austin Public Health talked about the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19 cases in mid-to-late June.

During the news conference, Escott said of the possibility of a second wave “we are concerned about that.”

“The UT model, other models are all suggesting that beginning mid-June and particularly toward the end of June that we may see a significant increase in the number of cases and hospitalizations,” Escott said, referencing the University of Texas’ COVID-19 Modeling Consortium which has been churning out research papers and models on COVID-19 throughout the pandemic to guide health leaders.