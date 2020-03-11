Austin-Travis County Interim Health Authority to hold presser on coronavirus protection efforts

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dr. Mark Escott, the Austin-Travis County Interim Health Authority, is holding a press conference Wednesday on the county’s ongoing efforts to protect residents from COVID-19.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. and will be held outside the Austin Public Health Department Operations Center at 5202 E Ben White Boulevard.

Anyone with questions about the spread of COVID-19 in Travis County is encouraged to call the Austin-Travis County Joint Information System media hotline at 512-974-0699 or email HSEMpio@austintexas.gov.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Coronavirus Resources

More Coronavirus Resources

Primary Election Latest

More Your Local Election HQ

Trending Stories

Don't Miss