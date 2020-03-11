Austin-Travis County Interim Health Authority to hold presser on coronavirus protection efforts

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dr. Mark Escott, the Austin-Travis County Interim Health Authority, is holding a press conference Wednesday on the county’s ongoing efforts to protect residents from COVID-19.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. and will be held outside the Austin Public Health Department Operations Center at 5202 E Ben White Boulevard.

Anyone with questions about the spread of COVID-19 in Travis County is encouraged to call the Austin-Travis County Joint Information System media hotline at 512-974-0699 or email HSEMpio@austintexas.gov.