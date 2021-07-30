Austin-Travis County hits Stage 5 threshold, ICU availability at critical low

EMS technician Emmanuel Orrego, left, administers the COVID-19 PCR test to Yosdany Lugo, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Miami. Florida accounted for a fifth of the nation’s new infections last week, more than any other state, according to the CDC. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County hit the threshold that would push the area into Stage 5 risk-based guidelines Friday. The 7-day moving average officially hit 50 new admissions.

Austin Public Health reported that in the Austin region, only around 16 ICU beds are available for the roughly 2.3 million people who live within that region. It’s levels we have not seen in our hospitals since the beginning of the pandemic, according to APH.

“We are running out of time and our community must act now,” Dr. Desmar Walkes, Austin-Travis County Health Authority said in a release Friday evening. “Our ICU capacity is reaching a critical point where the level of risk to the entire community has significantly increased, and not just to those who are needing treatment for COVID. If we fail to come together as a community now, we jeopardize the lives of loved ones who might need critical care.”

Austin Public Health is begging residents to do the following:

Vaccinated individuals should choose drive-through and curbside options, outdoor activities, returning to social interactions with limited group sizes, as well as social distancing and wearing masks indoors.



should choose drive-through and curbside options, outdoor activities, returning to social interactions with limited group sizes, as well as social distancing and wearing masks indoors. Partially or unvaccinated individuals should avoid gatherings, travel, dining and shopping choosing curbside and delivery options instead. Wear a mask when conducting essential activities.

Dr. Jan Patterson, an infectious disease specialist with the University of Texas San Antonio, and a member of the Texas Medical Association’s COVID-19 task force, says the fight against COVID-19 in our hospitals has drastically changed because of the delta variant.

“It’s really much more contagious than the common cold, we think it’s much more contagious than flu now,” Dr. Patterson said. She added that while you would typically spread the flu to two or three people, the delta variant is being spread at a rate of eight or nine.

She says people who are immunocompromised need to be extra cautious.

