Austin-Travis County hits 900th COVID-19 death

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In a news release Friday morning, health leaders announced the 900th COVID-19 death in Austin-Travis County and highlighted the growing number of people in area hospitals, most of which are unvaccinated. State data shows that only 13 ICU beds are available in the Austin area right now.

While the Austin-Travis County area is currently in Stage 4 risk-based guidelines, APH also said in that release that we “could move to Stage 5 as hospitalizations continue to rise.”

Mayor Steve Adler echoed that sentiment Friday. Though the COVID-19 risk-based model only addresses personal behavior, the mayor went a step further and encouraged businesses to take responsibility too.

“I think it would be great if people that are running large venues asked people to wear masks. I think it would be great if businesses said, to protect my employees, I’m going to be wanting people coming into my stores or my shops to be putting on a mask,” Mayor Adler said. “They have the ability to do that under law without any questions and they should go ahead and do that.”

The only difference between the Stage 4 and Stage 5 guidelines are that unvaccinated people are asked not to travel at all, instead of being able to do so if it’s essential. Stage 5 is the most restrictive stage.

The risk-based guidelines are what Dr. Desmar Walkes, the local health authority, has previously said are a personal “call to action.” Because of an executive order signed by Gov. Greg Abbott, local governments cannot mandate masks or vaccinations, among other restrictions.

The governor said that executive order provides uniformity across Texas, and allows people “the individual right and responsibility to decide for themselves and their children whether they will wear masks, open their businesses, and engage in leisure activities.”

Mayor Adler expressed frustration with the executive order Friday. When asked if any court battles were on the horizon, the mayor said no decisions have been made yet but that the City, County and local health authority are taking a look at ways to “keep the community as safe as we possibly can.”