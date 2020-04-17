LIVE: Austin, Travis County health officials give update on COVID-19 public testing enrollment Friday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health officials will give an update on the COVID-19 public testing enrollment form at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Austin Public Health Interim Authority Dr. Mark Escott, along with Austin Deputy Medical Director Dr. Chris Hewitt and Dr. Elizabeth Douglass, an infectious disease specialist at Dell Medical School at the University of Texas at Austin, are all scheduled to speak.

There will be a subsequent press conference in Spanish following, and Dr. Douglass will deliver that one.

The Austin Public Testing Enrollment Form that allows the community to complete an online assessment for COVID-19 testing will roll out over the next week, the city says.

“The launch of the Public Testing Enrollment Form will be a pivotal point in the testing capability for our community,” Dr. Escott said. “As we gather more data through more testing, we will be provided a more complete picture of the impact of COVID-19 in Austin-Travis County.”

Completion of the form doesn’t guarantee that someone will get a test, however, and the city will continue to prioritized healthcare workers and other frontline workers.

Drive-through tests will be by appointment only and scheduled through the Austin Public Testing Enrollment Form portal. Tests at the APH testing sites are done at no cost to the patient.

