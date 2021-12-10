LIVE: Austin-Travis County health leaders talk omicron variant, booster shots

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As more Americans learn they contracted the omicron variant, Austin-Travis County health leaders will hold a media Q&A Friday to talk about the variant and the importance of getting booster shots.

The briefing will take place Friday at 10 a.m. and will include Dr. Desmar Walkes, the local health authority, Adrienne Sturrup, the interim APH director and other public health officials.

The first case of omicron was reported in Texas just over a week ago in Harris County. Health leaders in Houston have also said they sequence tested wastewater for omicron and found it in eight of their treatment plants.

A case of omicron has not been detected in Austin-Travis County yet, but health officials say it’s safe to assume the variant is already here.

Health leaders will discuss the variant and how important it is to get your booster shot heading into the holidays, according to a release. Federal officials signed off on booster shots for older teens this week.

The briefing will be aired live in this story and on KXAN’s Facebook page. This story will be updated shortly after.