LIVE: Austin-Travis County health leaders issue warnings about COVID-19 spread ahead of Thanksgiving

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As millions of people are expected to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, Austin-Travis County health leaders are holding a media Q&A Tuesday to warn about COVID-19 spread ahead of the busy holiday.

During the briefing, we expect to hear from Dr. Desmar Walkes, the Austin-Travis County health authority, Adrienne Sturrup, the interim director of Austin Public Health and several others.

Austin-Travis County is still in Stage 3 COVID-19 risk-based guidelines after health leaders introduced a new metric that indicates how likely you are to catch COVID-19, community transmission rate.

Community transmission rate has gone up slightly since that metric was introduced a few weeks ago. It sits at roughly 60 new cases per 100,000. The metric to hit Stage 2, using community transmission rate alone, would be less than 10 new cases per 100,000.

The 7-day moving average of hospital admissions, another metric used to determine which stage we’re in, sits at 12 as of Monday’s numbers. That does fall within the threshold for Stage 2.

In a release, health leaders said they would also be discussing an expansion of booster shot availability in Travis County.

The briefing is expected to start around 10 a.m. and will be live-streamed in this story and on KXAN’s Facebook page.