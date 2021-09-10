Austin-Travis County health leaders expected to discuss Pres. Biden’s new mandates, COVID-19 spread

President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room at the White House, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Washington. Biden is announcing sweeping new federal vaccine requirements affecting as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County health leaders will talk about the delta variant and the continued spread of COVID-19 in a media Q&A Friday at 10:30 a.m. Media personnel anticipate to hear from Adrienne Sturrup, APH’s interim director, and Dr. Desmar Walkes, the area health authority, among other APH officials.

The briefing comes on the heels of major announcements from President Joe Biden Thursday night, among which included ordering companies with more than 100 employees to implement a vaccine mandate or regular testing and doubling the fines for people not wearing a mask while traveling by air.

“We’ve been patient. But our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us,” Biden said as he criticized the roughly 80 million Americans who are not yet vaccinated.

We anticipate those changes will be discussed by local health leaders. If not, those questions will be asked by KXAN reporters.

Other regular topics of discussion include the city and county’s booster shot plan, the impact of gatherings and schools reopening on case numbers and progress to herd immunity.

According to the Austin-Travis County COVID-19 dashboard, there are 549 people in Austin-area hospitals with COVID-19 as of Thursday evening. There are 202 people on ventilators because of the virus, with 139 patients on ventilators.

Health leaders have regularly said that the large majority of people suffering from serious illness or death related to COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

A live stream of the media Q&A will be posted on KXAN’s Facebook page and at the top of this developing story.