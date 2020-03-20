LIVE: Austin-Travis County Health Authority gives updates to COVID-19 response

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The interim Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott is set to speak in a virtual press conference Friday on updates to the county’s efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m.

Austin Public Health confirmed Thursday there is evidence of community spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, in Travis County. This means health officials can’t track down where a case came from, meaning they can’t link it to another person or place.

Travis County announced Thursday it had 41 cases of COVID-19, compared to 23 the day before. APH spokeswoman Jennifer Samp said while a majority of cases are travel-related, she confirmed initial reports that show evidence of community spread in Travis County, but says APH is still investigating.