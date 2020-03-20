Live Now
Austin-Travis County Health Authority gives updates to COVID-19 response

LIVE: Austin-Travis County Health Authority gives updates to COVID-19 response

Coronavirus

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The interim Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott is set to speak in a virtual press conference Friday on updates to the county’s efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m.

Austin Public Health confirmed Thursday there is evidence of community spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, in Travis County. This means health officials can’t track down where a case came from, meaning they can’t link it to another person or place.

Travis County announced Thursday it had 41 cases of COVID-19, compared to 23 the day before. APH spokeswoman Jennifer Samp said while a majority of cases are travel-related, she confirmed initial reports that show evidence of community spread in Travis County, but says APH is still investigating.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Coronavirus Resources

More Coronavirus Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss