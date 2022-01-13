Austin-Travis County announces new COVID-19 orders for businesses

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County leaders announced new orders aimed at businesses as case numbers and hospitalizations from COVID-19 continue to rise in Central Texas. The orders are likely to draw Gov. Greg Abbott’s eye.

The only enforceable requirement set forward by the orders, which are called the “protecting customers and employees and preserving adequate workforce capacity orders,” is that businesses will have to post current information about COVID-19 regulations that apply in their stores.

The required signage for Stage 3, 4 and 5 can be found here. This additional signage is also required for stores. The orders go into place on Jan. 17 at noon.

Businesses that do not comply with the orders could face a $1,000 fine every day that the order is not followed. The order says police officers, the Austin code department and the Austin Fire Marshal have the authority to enforce the new rules.

The orders, signed by Austin Mayor Steve Adler, will also give businesses more authority to require people to follow COVID-19 precautions set by the business — which includes requiring employees to be vaccinated and boosted.

“We appreciate every business that does their part to keep our community and their customers healthy and safe,” Travis County Judge Andy Brown said. “Today’s orders support local businesses by providing them tools and options to keep their doors open, customers safe, and our local economy growing.”

Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law an executive order that does not allow local government-issued mask mandates or business restrictions. That executive order has been in place since July of last year.

“Texans have mastered the safe practices that help to prevent and avoid the spread of COVID-19,” Abbott said in a press release when that order was signed. “They have the individual right and responsibility to decide for themselves and their children whether they will wear masks, open their businesses, and engage in leisure activities. Vaccines, which remain in abundant supply, are the most effective defense against the virus, and they will always remain voluntary – never forced – in the State of Texas.”

Austin-Travis County is in Stage 5 risk-based guidelines right now, the most restrictive tier. Those guidelines recommend everyone who is out in public wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

Several businesses have already changed their store rules because of the move to Stage 5 and some have even had to close because of staff shortages.

Waterloo Records is one of the businesses that reduced capacity as a result of the shift to Stage 5, only allowing 40 customers in their store at a time. Masks were already required.

The owner of Waterloo says the store was already dealing with staffing shortages as a result of some of its employees having breakthrough cases.

“We just had to reallocate the resources of personnel that we had,” said John T. Kunz, president and owner of Waterloo Records. “It was a busy time for us to be down that many folks. I guess that was about 15-18% of our staff was out.”

COVID-19 risk-based guidelines for Austin-Travis County, published Dec. 20, 2021 (Courtesy Austin Public Health)

As of Wednesday, 128 people are in Austin-area ICUs. There were 106 new hospital admissions over the last day, though health leaders have said some of those people are showing up to the hospital for non-COVID-related treatment and testing positive.

You can read the full orders here.

This is a developing story and is being updated.