Austin, Travis Co. officials to announce task force to reopen businesses

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin and Travis County leaders will announce a task force charged with helping to reopen businesses and the local economy at 9 a.m. Thursday.

The Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce, at the request of Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt and Austin Mayor Steve Adler, will make the announcement about the task force’s formation.

The task force’s goal is to “honor public health priorities and focus on how to thoughtfully and safely reopen the regional economy.”

Along with Eckhardt and Adler, Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Laura Huffamn is scheduled to speak.

We will live stream the announcement on KXAN.com and on the KXAN Facebook page.