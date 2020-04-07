Austin to close all parks for Easter weekend

An image of the trail in the Barton Creek Greenbelt. (KXAN Photo/ Alyssa Goard).

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin says it’ll close all parks and trails during Easter weekend to help prevent further spread of COVID-19. This follows Travis County’s announcement last week to close all parks those days.

The closure begins April 9 at sunset and lasts until sunrise April 13.

The closure includes all city parks, trails, greenbelts and preserves. The popular Roy and Ann Butler Hike and Bike Trail is part of the closure.

If the greenspace is listed on PARD’s park viewer app, it’s closed, the city says.

There will be signage, gate closures and regular patrols to remind everyone of the park closures. Park rangers will continue to educate and push for compliance from the public, the city says.

PARD historically sees an increase in visitors during Easter weekend, and crowding in parks makes it challenging for visitors to comply with social distancing orders, the city says.