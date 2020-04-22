Austin small businesses can now apply for bridge loan through city

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Small businesses in Austin can now apply for a loan through the Austin Economic Injury Bridge Loan Program.

The loan program, created by the City of Austin’s Economic Development Department, will allow small businesses to apply for a loan up to $35,000. There is $6 million allocated to the program, and the program is set up to help up to 170 businesses.

It’s designed as a stop-gap to help businesses keep employees until they receive emergency funds through the U.S. Small Business Administration Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program.

“We understand that small businesses in Austin are still navigating the road to economic recovery,” said Veronica Briseño, economic development department director. “The Austin Economic Injury Bridge Loan Program will help small businesses retain employees and pay for expenses like rent and fixed debt. This is one of the many ways our department is supporting small, local businesses experiencing economic loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

To be eligible for the program, businesses must be headquartered in a city council district and applicants must “demonstrate an economic loss associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.” They also must have applied for the SBA disaster loan.

All loans have a 3.75% interest rate and must be paid back in 12 months.

“This is just one piece of many solutions we are looking at,” Briseño said. “We realize the need is great in our business community and our Austin economy, and we’re providing this as one tool.”